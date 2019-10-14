Bama head coach Nick Saban lays down the law with WR DeVonta Smith

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will be without its leading scorer in the first half against the University of Tennessee Saturday night.
Bama head coach Nick Saban announced Monday wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been suspended for the first half against the Vols for receiving an unsportsmanlike penalty against Texas A&M that resulted in the junior being ejected in the game for throwing a punch.
“That is something we will not tolerate,” said Saban. “DeVonta is a great kid, but he made a bad emotional choice and there are consequences for that type of action.”
Smith retaliated with a punch to an Aggies player late in the game in College Station, Texas. He was penalized and ejected by officials for the swing at a player.
Smith leads the Tide with nine touchdowns on the season and 636 receiving yards.
Alabama plays Tennessee Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.