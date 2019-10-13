Tuscaloosa PD asking for help identifying child found wandering streets

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a 3-year-old boy found Sunday morning.
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the 3-year-old male was found wandering 5th Avenue in Southwood Trace.
Good samaritans attempted to locate the child’s parents but were unsuccessful. They then called the police.
Police describe the child as a 3-year-old male and that he is well kept and clean. They are asking that anyone with information on the identity of the parents to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.
