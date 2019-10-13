Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -After a cool, calm morning we are expecting some light rain to develop during the afternoon across Central Alabama. This is the beginning of a much wetter pattern which will likely continue through Tuesday night as a series of disturbances move across the region leading to widespread significant rainfall.
Still, The Alabama Forestry Commission continues to have a Fire Alert for all of Central Alabama. The rain areas will shift a little more to the south Monday. We are still expecting a more significant rain event Tuesday as a number of weather disturbances continue to rotate across the region.
As dew points continue to rise the air will also become increasingly unstable which may lead to thunderstorm development with the possibility for some of the storms to become strong with limited but not non-existent chances for severe storms. Rainfall totals may reach up to 3-inches with higher amounts possible in isolated locations through Wednesday morning.
This weather event will be followed by the passage of a strong cold front resulting in drier, cooler conditions with especially cooler mornings Thursday and Friday. By the beginning of next weekend sunshine will return in full force with highs again near 80.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.