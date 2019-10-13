Dega fans love the Black 3 car return to the superspeedway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been 18 years since the death of Dale Earnhardt Sr., however he is still beloved and a track favorite to fans at the Talladega superspeedway. As the track celebrated its 50th anniversary, officials made it even more special as the Black 3 car returned to Dega much to the delight of race fans.
"I've got chills," said Andrew Kara of New Jersey. "I'm a huge Earnhardt fan and to see the 3 car here at Talladega it is special. that car is the reason I love NASCAR so much."
Dale Senior's friend and car owner Richard Childress drove the iconic number 3 around the 2.66 mile tri-oval before Sunday's race and the fans at the track loved every minute.
Earnhardt Sr won ten times at Talladega, the most ever by a driver at the track. His last victory, the 76th of his career, came at Dega back in 2000 and that car driven to victory lane is the same one that was back at the track on October 13, 2019.
