Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa sets school career passing TD record

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa sits atop another University of Alabama football record after throwing four more touchdown passes in the Crimson tide 47-28 victory over Texas A&M.
“This is just a total team effort,” said Tua Tagovailoa. “You do not go out and try to set records, you just go out an play and try to get a win. We have great wide receivers and those guys just make me look really good.”
Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards on 21-34 passing with four scores. He now has 81 career passing touchdowns to break AJ McArron’s old school record of 77.
