Bama head coach Nick Saban talks victory over Texas A&M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama improved to 6-0 after another victory on the road on Saturday over Texas A&M 47-28. Bama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way with four touchdown passes to keep the Tide undefeated on the season.
“I am very pleased with the win,” said Bama head coach Nick Saban. “Coming off the bye week I wasn’t real sure how the entire team was going to respond, however we did some good things, especially with special teams and how the guys played in a very tough environment.”
Bama is back in action October 19 for the annual third Saturday in October showdown with rival Tennessee at Bryant -Denny Stadium. Kick-off in Tuscaloosa is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. central.
