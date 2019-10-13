ALEA searching for missing Lawrence County senior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing Senior Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Mary Doolittle Wright. Ms. Wright is a white woman with gray hair, 5′0″ in height and 125 lbs.
Authorities are searching for a gold 2007 Ford F-150 in connection to her disappearance.
Ms. Wright may suffer from a condition that may impair her judgement.
Officials are asking anyone with information about Ms. Wright or the vehicle ot please call 911 and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.
