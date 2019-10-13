Alabama native and former Samford QB Devlin Hodges has first NFL start for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the age of five Devlin Hodges has dreamt about playing in the NFL. That dream is now a reality and on Sunday night Hodges will make his first NFL start for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers.
His mom, Amy talked with WBRC and Sheldon Haygood from the west coast on the eve of Devlin’s first start out in LA.
“I’m nervous, but I have always been nervous for any of his games,” said Amy Hodges. “We got to see him for a bit today and he seems anxious, but me and Zane, Devlin’s dad, we are a wreck. It’s been a whirlwind ride, but we are so proud of him. We want Devlin to be safe and get a win. This has been fun to see him live out his childhood dream."
Devlin Hodges is a rookie out of Samford, where he set the FCS all-time passing record. He went undrafted and signed as free agent with the Steelers. Hodges was released as the final roster was cut to 53, but soon re-signed with the team on the practice squad after trading third string quarterback Josh Dobbs.
When starter Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season ending injury early in the season, Hodges was named the back-up to Mason Rudolph. Against the Baltimore Raven last week Rudolph suffered a concussion and Hodges finished out the game passing 7-9 in an overtime loss. Rudolph is still going through concussion protocol and Hodges will get the start Sunday against the Chargers. Not bad for a young man from Kimberly, AL just north of Birmingham where he played high school ball at Mortimer Jordan.
Devlin Hodges and the Steelers take on the chargers Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. central.
