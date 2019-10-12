Two children found dead at a home in Cullman Co.

Two children found dead at a home in Cullman Co.
By WBRC Staff | October 12, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 5:15 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Cullman County Sheriff, two juveniles were found dead at a residence near Baileyton in Cullman Co. Saturday afternoon.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s office dispatch received a 911 call from a residence on County Road 1718 near Baileyton around 2:30 Saturday. Officials arrived to find two deceased juveniles at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, a short search of the area produced a suspect who is related to the victims. The suspect was arrested and airlifted to an area hospital.

