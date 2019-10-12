Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A river of pink flowed through the streets of downtown Birmingham on Saturday as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicked off.
WBRC FOX6 is once again a proud sponsor as this year’s 5K race was held at Birmingham’s Railroad Park.
Thousands will join together to celebrate the ever-growing number of breast cancer survivors with the Parade of Hope beginning at 8:20 a.m., and the 5k race at 9:15 a.m. The day is also a somber remembrance of those lost to breast cancer and a commitment to join the effort to find a cure.
The Komen North Alabama Chapter has raised millions of dollars to support breast cancer awareness and prevention programs right here in Alabama.
