Sideline Game of the Week: Hueytown demolishes Bessemer City 56-7

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown defeated Bessemer City 56-7 Friday night in Class 6A, Region 4 to remain undefeated at 7-0. The Golden Gophers played one of their most complete games all season. Hueytown wide receiver Que Mayes and running back Roydell Williams highlighted the Gophers offense. Mayes scored three touchdowns through the air while Williams, an Alabama commit, scored three of his own on the ground.