Sideline Game of the Week: Hueytown demolishes Bessemer City 56-7

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown defeated Bessemer City 56-7 Friday night in Class 6A, Region 4 to remain undefeated at 7-0. The Golden Gophers played one of their most complete games all season. Hueytown wide receiver Que Mayes and running back Roydell Williams highlighted the Gophers offense. Mayes scored three touchdowns through the air while Williams, an Alabama commit, scored three of his own on the ground.
“It’s awesome. I love the way our kids came out and performed. I challenged them at halftime to finish and they did,” said Hueytown head coach Greg Patterson.
Bessemer City quarterback Rishard Densmore was injured during the Purple Tigers first possession of the game, but came back in during the second quarter and finished the game. The Purple Tigers’ lone touchdown came in the second quarter when Densmore found JaMicahel Rogers for a 21-yard touchdown.
“We’re half a team without him and it showed. It also showed that we weren’t disciplined. I warned us. I warned us all year that we haven’t had the practices we’ve need to be a championship team. Hueytown out coached us in everything,” said Bessemer City head coach Andrew Zow.
Bessemer City falls to 6-1 as Hueytown improves to 7-0 on the season.
