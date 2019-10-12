“Second Chance” party to help with re-entry into society

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The transition from jail into society can be difficult to navigate, but local community leaders are working to make it easier.
Hope for Life Ministries held its first “Second Chance” party Friday. The party’s purpose is to celebrate a formerly incarcerated person’s return to society and surround them with the support needed to make a successful transition.
This celebration was in Alphonso’s honor. He recently completed a 3 year sentence at a juvenile detention center.
“I felt good - like this is what I wanted. This is what I needed,” said Alphonso.
Community leaders believe surrounding him with support will help make Alphonso’s transition easier. It will also help others like him transition smoothly and successfully.
“Sometimes it’s not good to go back to the community that you came from because it’s what led you to prison in the first time. So, tonight, we’re trying to surround Alphonso with a new community. A community that’s here for him. A community that understands him and what he’s going through. A community that’s going to stand with him in his corner," said Jeremy Miller, Hope for Life Ministries.
Hope for Life Ministries is also sponsoring Alphonso’s first 3 months at his re-entry center so that he can focus on successfully transitioning.
