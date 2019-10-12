Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few light showers with some patchy drizzle will accompany the low clouds deck this morning but rain should be ending this afternoon as a cold front finally sweeps through the state followed by breezy and noticeably cooler conditions with gusty northwesterly winds ushering in colder air.
As the front stalls over South Alabama we will see rain returning Sunday. Most areas will only see light rain and it will be scattered in nature. However, by Tuesday a more significant rain event appears more likely and rain remains in the forecast through Wednesday.
Temperatures Tuesday will be limited to the 70-75 degree range. By Wednesday the stalled front will begin moving south again but the good news is the significant rain fall totals which could be up to three inches fin the Sunday-Tuesday time frame. With the passage of the cold front we see a return to drier conditions after Wednesday with morning lows back in the 45-48 degree range by sunrise Thursday morning.
