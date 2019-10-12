Harvest Festival brings families to Oak Mtn. State Park

OAK MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Oak Mountain State Park, along with dozens of vendors, celebrated the new fall season with the Harvest Festival.
Folks came out got to enjoy local shopping and plenty of activities. Hay Rides, marina rentals, bounce houses, face painting were just a few of the activities offered on Saturday.
The Alabama Mineral And Lapidary Society were also on hand allowing kids to pan for gems and learn about minerals and rocks found naturally in our ecosystem.
New business owner Dorothy O’hanlon says she is excited to join the festival this year. She says it’s a great way to meet her neighbors.
“Just a quick walk around, we have seen vendors with different products, guy selling honey and all kinds of people”, said O’Hanlon “It’s such a great turnout, it is a great way to participate with the community and we want to be a part of since we are new to the area”.
