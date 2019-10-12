Groundbreaking for Hueytown storm shelter

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is adding another resource to keep people safe the next time severe weather strikes.
On April 27, 2011, tornadoes hit very close to Hueytown and today, officials broke ground on a new storm shelter that will provide peace of mind for residents. It will be located adjacent to the Hueytown Elementary school.
The shelter will hold up to 275 people at one time the city’s mayor was able to secure the central location through an $850,000 grant.
“The last time tornados came through, they’ve paralleled us on either side. One came through Pleasant Grove and then Oak Grove back in ’98. Like I said I hope it’s one that you will never need, but it will be here when you need it,” said Hueytown Mayor Steve Ware.
The mayor says the hope is, depending on the weather, that the storm shelter will be completed within the next five to seven months.
