City warns drivers about paving project in Pelham

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A paving project is starting up in Pelham Friday that may cause some delays over the next few days.
Officials say if you drive down Bearden Road, you might see a few delays starting over the next few days as large equipment is being used for a repaving project in the area.
Tomahawk Circle, Indian Creek Drive, and Indian Landing Road are the areas that are being repaved.
You can expect delays in those areas as they start paving during the middle of next week.
The county is asking all drivers in this area to be extra alert as workers are in the area.
