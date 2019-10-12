Calera bridge project ‘on schedule’ to be complete by end of year

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials from ALDOT say the bridge replacement project over I-65 in Calera is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.
Folks are anxiously waiting for the project to be completed as many are growing impatient sitting in traffic day after day.
Officials say they are sticking to their end of the year deadline for the bridge replacement project. The bridge over Interstate 65 will soon be five lanes and officials say once it is open, traffic will improve tremendously.
We understand they will still have some work to finish up related to the project in the spring, but for the most part traffic should be moving much smoother very soon.
