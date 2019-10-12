Bessemer job fair workshop giving applicants skills to succeed

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer District Attorney’s office will be holding a job fair preparedness workshop on Saturday for all applicants who are looking to find a job as part of their re-entry to society from incarceration.
All this prior to the actual job fair in November.
A similar job fair was held a few months ago in the downtown Birmingham area. It was so successful that Lynneice Washington, the Bessemer District Attorney, decided to create another one to be held at the Bessemer Civic Center.
“It’s an opportunity for people who have history of arrests, a chance to be employed,” Washington said.
Saturday’s workshop is the final chance before the actual job fair for the applicants to come in with their resumes, receive interview tips and get guidance on presentable attire.
“We’re going to talk about professional etiquette, what to and not to say, what not to wear and give them some skills. It’s not just going to be for November 1st but some job skills and training that will prolong with them," Washington continued.
The actual job fair will take place Friday November 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers are expecting more than 500 applicants to attend.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.