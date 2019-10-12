Alabama ranks 16th in recent childhood obesity study

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study on childhood obesity showed just a slight improvement compared to previous years nationwide.
The National Survey of Children’s Health put the study together. It looked at the obesity rates for kids between the ages of 10 to 17 years old for 2017 to 2018 at 15.3%. In 2016, it was 16.1%.
Alabama landed at 16th on the list most recently. Kids who aren’t health conscious may not be active or eating healthy. That’s why the responsibility to encourage those kids to do more usually falls on parents.
We visited the Tuscaloosa YMCA. The Wellness Director there said that she’s training a child as young as 13 years old now.
Chaslee Marshall believes nutrition is a big part of weight loss and weight gain, so parents should take more of a role in making sure their children are eating healthier.
“Kids are smart enough to know, OK this piece of candy or doughnut is going to have sugar in it, but this piece of candy or watermelon, it has sugar in it too. But what’s the difference between the two and which one is the healthy option," Marshall explained.
She also suggested parents consult a trainer or nutritionist when it comes to helping their kids live a healthy lifestyle.
