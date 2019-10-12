AHSAA week 7 final scores

AHSAA week 7 final scores
WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 11, 2019 at 11:49 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 11:49 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -

CLASS 7A

Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13

Auburn 35, Smiths Station 13

Austin 45, Huntsville 16

Florence 24, Gadsden City 10

Hoover 42, Spain Park 35

James Clemens 63, Grissom 0

McGill-Toolen Catholic 17, Theodore 6

Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10

Murphy 13, Davidson 7

Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa County 32

Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7

Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14

Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21

CLASS 6A

Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28

Athens 55, Columbia 6

Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0

Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0

Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14

Eufaula 48, Russell County 0

Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)

Hartselle 49, Decatur 7

Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13

Homewood 27, Chelsea 26

Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7

Mae Jemison 42, Hazel Green 21

McAdory 21, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14

Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0

Northridge 42, Brookwood 14

Opelika 41, Calera 0

Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20

Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7

Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12

Saraland 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20

Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13

Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin County 7

Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0

Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20

Bibb County 42, Chilton County 6

Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28

Central, Clay County 65, St. Clair County 0

Charles Henderson 28, Carroll 18

Corner 19, Hayden 17

East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7

Etowah 35, Douglas 0

Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14

Faith Academy 35, Vigor 8

Greenville 28, Beauregard 12

Guntersville 37, Brewer 7

Hamilton 17, Russellville 0

Jackson 40, Citronelle 9

Jasper 42, Lawrence County 20

LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0

Madison County 49, Madison Academy 21

Marbury 35, Jemison 12

Moody 25, Springville 19

Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14

Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll Catholic 0

Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12

Sardis 31, Boaz 28

Scottsboro 56, Arab 42

Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6

Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6

Tuscaloosa Central at Demopolis, postponed to Saturday

West Point 28, Dora 21

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 14, LaFayette 7

American Christian 58, Sipsey Valley 7

Andalusia 28, Escambia County 0

Anniston 56, White Plains 27

Cherokee County 47, Ashville 22

Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22

Cordova 46, Curry 20

Danville 42, DAR 33

Deshler 35, Brooks 20

Fairview 35, West Morgan 28

Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11

Headland 50, Ashford 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke County 0

Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne County 0

Holtville 35, Leeds 7

Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21

Lincoln 34, Handley 30

Montgomery Catholic 49, B.T. Washington 0

Northside 40, Oak Grove 14

Priceville 37, North Jackson 36

Sumter Central 14, Montevallo 12

Trinity Presbyterian 41, Dale County 13

UMS-Wright 48, Monroe County 14

West Blocton 53, Dallas County 20

Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16

Wilson 42, Elkmont 6

LASS 3A

Bayside Academy 21, Excel 14

B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19

Bullock County 41, Prattville Christian 6

Clements 26, East Lawrence 13

Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20

Flomaton 18, Mobile Christian 13

Fultondale 21, Midfield 18

Geneva 34, Houston Academy 27

Gordo 42, Greene County 14

Holt 34, Hale County 28

JB Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8

Lauderdale County 53, Phil Campbell 0

Montgomery Academy 33, Southside-Selma 30

Oakman 42, Lamar County 13

Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7

Pike County 60, Slocomb 0

Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6

Providence Christian 13, Opp 10

Randolph County 17, Walter Wellborn 14

Saint James 42, Beulah 14

Saks 62, Weaver 14

St. Michael Catholic 44, McIntosh 14

Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18

Sylvania 63, New Hope 21

T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17

Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35

Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7

Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 32, Daleville 6

Addison 44, Tanner 25

Aliceville 29, Southeastern 7

Ariton 60, Barbour County 6

Cleveland 59, Woodland 36

Cold Springs 20, Winston County 14

Collinsville 56, Asbury 6

Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0

Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 14

Goshen 57, Calhoun 0

G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7

Hatton 51, Tharptown 7

Highland Home 52, Luverne 28

JU Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6

Leroy 27, Cottage Hill Christian 6

North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7

Ranburne 68, West End 26

Red Bay 20, Colbert County 14

Reeltown 58, Central Coosa 0

Sand Rock 35, Section 0

Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6

Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0

Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14

Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24

Washington County 27, Choctaw County 12

Westbrook Christian 42, Gaston 0

Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 24

CLASS 1A

Alabama School/Deaf 44, Louisiana School/Deaf 24

Berry 31, Brilliant 20

Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14

Brantley 41, Red Level 13

Coosa Christian 36, Gaylesville 20

Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14

Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6

Elba 50, Georgiana 26

Ellwood Christian 40, A.L. Johnson 14

Florala 64, McKenzie 26

Hackleburg 38, Phillips 22

Isabella 48, Maplesville 34

Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7

Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0

Linden 28, Francis Marion 6

Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20

Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12

Milly 68, J.F. Shields 30

Notasulga 67, Verbena 0

Pickens County 44, Meek 13

Ragland 24, Valley Head 14

Shoals Christian 34, Cherokee 22

South Lamar 50, Marion County 12

Spring Garden 47, Victory Christian 24

St. Luke’s Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52

Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0

Waterloo 48, Vina 0

Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26

Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.