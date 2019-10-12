AHSAA week 7 final scores

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 26, Baker 13
Auburn 35, Smiths Station 13
Austin 45, Huntsville 16
Florence 24, Gadsden City 10
Hoover 42, Spain Park 35
James Clemens 63, Grissom 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic 17, Theodore 6
Mountain Brook 11, Hewitt-Trussville 10
Murphy 13, Davidson 7
Oak Mountain 53, Tuscaloosa County 32
Prattville 44, Jeff Davis 7
Sparkman 27, Bob Jones 14
Thompson 35, Vestavia Hills 21
CLASS 6A
Albertville 49, Lee-Huntsville 28
Athens 55, Columbia 6
Blount 39, Gulf Shores 0
Clay-Chalkville 49, Pell City 0
Daphne 55, Robertsdale 14
Eufaula 48, Russell County 0
Fort Payne 36, Buckhorn 35 (OT)
Hartselle 49, Decatur 7
Helena 45, Carver-Birmingham 13
Homewood 27, Chelsea 26
Hueytown 56, Bessemer City 7
Mae Jemison 42, Hazel Green 21
McAdory 21, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 14
Muscle Shoals 45, Cullman 0
Northridge 42, Brookwood 14
Opelika 41, Calera 0
Oxford 38, Shades Valley 20
Pelham 38, Jackson-Olin 7
Pinson Valley 42, Huffman 12
Saraland 28, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20
Sidney Lanier 14, Carver-Montgomery 13
Spanish Fort 37, Baldwin County 7
Stanhope Elmore 24, Selma 0
Wetumpka 33, Benjamin Russell 20
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 41, Southside-Gadsden 20
Bibb County 42, Chilton County 6
Briarwood Christian 38, Parker 28
Central, Clay County 65, St. Clair County 0
Charles Henderson 28, Carroll 18
Corner 19, Hayden 17
East Limestone 35, Ardmore 7
Etowah 35, Douglas 0
Fairfield 44, Woodlawn 14
Faith Academy 35, Vigor 8
Greenville 28, Beauregard 12
Guntersville 37, Brewer 7
Hamilton 17, Russellville 0
Jackson 40, Citronelle 9
Jasper 42, Lawrence County 20
LeFlore 58, Wilcox Central 0
Madison County 49, Madison Academy 21
Marbury 35, Jemison 12
Moody 25, Springville 19
Mortimer Jordan 36, Munford 14
Pleasant Grove 45, John Carroll Catholic 0
Ramsay 42, Wenonah 12
Sardis 31, Boaz 28
Scottsboro 56, Arab 42
Sylacauga 17, Center Point 6
Tallassee 21, Rehobeth 6
Tuscaloosa Central at Demopolis, postponed to Saturday
West Point 28, Dora 21
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 14, LaFayette 7
American Christian 58, Sipsey Valley 7
Andalusia 28, Escambia County 0
Anniston 56, White Plains 27
Cherokee County 47, Ashville 22
Childersburg 44, Elmore County 22
Cordova 46, Curry 20
Danville 42, DAR 33
Deshler 35, Brooks 20
Fairview 35, West Morgan 28
Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11
Headland 50, Ashford 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 10, Clarke County 0
Hokes Bluff 43, Cleburne County 0
Holtville 35, Leeds 7
Jacksonville 55, Oneonta 21
Lincoln 34, Handley 30
Montgomery Catholic 49, B.T. Washington 0
Northside 40, Oak Grove 14
Priceville 37, North Jackson 36
Sumter Central 14, Montevallo 12
Trinity Presbyterian 41, Dale County 13
UMS-Wright 48, Monroe County 14
West Blocton 53, Dallas County 20
Williamson 34, W.S. Neal 16
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6
LASS 3A
Bayside Academy 21, Excel 14
B.B. Comer 20, Pleasant Valley 19
Bullock County 41, Prattville Christian 6
Clements 26, East Lawrence 13
Colbert Heights 21, Lexington 20
Flomaton 18, Mobile Christian 13
Fultondale 21, Midfield 18
Geneva 34, Houston Academy 27
Gordo 42, Greene County 14
Holt 34, Hale County 28
JB Pennington 34, Holly Pond 8
Lauderdale County 53, Phil Campbell 0
Montgomery Academy 33, Southside-Selma 30
Oakman 42, Lamar County 13
Piedmont 64, Glencoe 7
Pike County 60, Slocomb 0
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Providence Christian 13, Opp 10
Randolph County 17, Walter Wellborn 14
Saint James 42, Beulah 14
Saks 62, Weaver 14
St. Michael Catholic 44, McIntosh 14
Susan Moore 42, Pisgah 18
Sylvania 63, New Hope 21
T.R. Miller 24, Thomasville 17
Vinemont 42, Locust Fork 35
Wicksburg 20, Straughn 7
Winfield 33, Carbon Hill 12
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 32, Daleville 6
Addison 44, Tanner 25
Aliceville 29, Southeastern 7
Ariton 60, Barbour County 6
Cleveland 59, Woodland 36
Cold Springs 20, Winston County 14
Collinsville 56, Asbury 6
Fyffe 42, Cedar Bluff 0
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 14
Goshen 57, Calhoun 0
G.W. Long 49, Houston County 7
Hatton 51, Tharptown 7
Highland Home 52, Luverne 28
JU Blacksher 13, Chickasaw 6
Leroy 27, Cottage Hill Christian 6
North Sand Mountain 48, Ider 7
Ranburne 68, West End 26
Red Bay 20, Colbert County 14
Reeltown 58, Central Coosa 0
Sand Rock 35, Section 0
Southern Choctaw 14, R.C. Hatch 6
Sulligent 13, Tarrant 0
Thorsby 42, Fayetteville 14
Vincent 43, Horseshoe Bend 24
Washington County 27, Choctaw County 12
Westbrook Christian 42, Gaston 0
Zion Chapel 43, Central-Hayneville 24
CLASS 1A
Alabama School/Deaf 44, Louisiana School/Deaf 24
Berry 31, Brilliant 20
Billingsley 31, Autaugaville 14
Brantley 41, Red Level 13
Coosa Christian 36, Gaylesville 20
Decatur Heritage 21, Falkville 14
Donoho 33, Talladega County Central 6
Elba 50, Georgiana 26
Ellwood Christian 40, A.L. Johnson 14
Florala 64, McKenzie 26
Hackleburg 38, Phillips 22
Isabella 48, Maplesville 34
Kinston 31, Pleasant Home 7
Lanett 42, Loachapoka 0
Linden 28, Francis Marion 6
Lynn 31, Hubbertville 20
Mars Hill Bible 34, Central-Florence 12
Milly 68, J.F. Shields 30
Notasulga 67, Verbena 0
Pickens County 44, Meek 13
Ragland 24, Valley Head 14
Shoals Christian 34, Cherokee 22
South Lamar 50, Marion County 12
Spring Garden 47, Victory Christian 24
St. Luke’s Episcopal 66, Fruitdale 52
Sweet Water 48, Marengo 0
Waterloo 48, Vina 0
Winterboro 43, Appalachian 26
Woodville 30, R.A. Hubbard 28
