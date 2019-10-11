Two high school students believed to have drowned in Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders are at Demopolis City Landing, after two high school students are believed to have drowned.
According to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, they along with the Demopolis Fire and Rescue reported to the City Landing after two highschool students were reported missing in the area.
Demopolis police Chief Rex Flowers believes the victims are indeed Demopolis High School students. According to Flowers, it is believed that the two drowned because of the amount of time they had been in the water.
The Demopolis Times reports that tonight’s Demopolis High School football game has been cancelled and rescheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.