Police don’t recommend chasing after suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police announced they have two people in custody, wanted for shoplifting at TJ Maxx. The pair crashed an SUV on highway 31 in Hoover Wednesday afternoon and attempted to flee the scene when they were chased by witnesses.
“That is something we don’t recommend you do. We don’t recommend you chase them to apprehend them,” Sgt Michael Mangina with th Irondale Police Dept. said.
While no one was hurt in this case Mangina said it could have been worse.
“Yes they might have been involved in a traffic accident but they could have robbed bank. They could have been armed and you simply don’t know the whole story,” Magi a said.
Mangina said it would be better to protect yourself and get as much information as possible to be a good witness for authorities.
“Everybody nowadays have a smartphone. Perhaps you can take a photograph of the people or the car or the tag number and be a good witness.” Mangina said
Hoover Police said employees at TJ Maxx identified the suspects. Formal charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.