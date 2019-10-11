Multiple arrested in Shelby County prostitution sting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force made 11 arrests in connection to a reverse prostitution sting.
Those arrested were:
- 22-year-old Ajaysia Clifton-Hill of Birmingham
- 48-year-old Anthony Weed of Enterprise
- 22-year-old Ariel Shaw of Bessemer
- 40-year-old Christy McPherson of Birmingham
- 38-year-old Daniel Willis of West Blockton
- 56-year-old David Stopak of Birmingham
- 28-year-old Jordan Dennis of Birmingham
- 20-year-old Emmalynn Brown of Bessemer
- 35-year-old Eric Baker of Hoover
- 32-year-old Lennard Westerfield of Hueytown
- 49-year-old Martin Novak of Helena
The operation was carried out in North Shelby County in the Riverchase area and concluded a yearlong undercover investigation by SCDETF and the Hoover Police Department.
