Multiple arrested in Shelby County prostitution sting
Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrest seven in "Operation Closeout" (Source: Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force)
By WBRC Staff | October 11, 2019 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 4:23 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force made 11 arrests in connection to a reverse prostitution sting.

Those arrested were:

  • 22-year-old Ajaysia Clifton-Hill of Birmingham
  • 48-year-old Anthony Weed of Enterprise
  • 22-year-old Ariel Shaw of Bessemer
  • 40-year-old Christy McPherson of Birmingham
  • 38-year-old Daniel Willis of West Blockton
  • 56-year-old David Stopak of Birmingham
  • 28-year-old Jordan Dennis of Birmingham
  • 20-year-old Emmalynn Brown of Bessemer
  • 35-year-old Eric Baker of Hoover
  • 32-year-old Lennard Westerfield of Hueytown
  • 49-year-old Martin Novak of Helena

The operation was carried out in North Shelby County in the Riverchase area and concluded a yearlong undercover investigation by SCDETF and the Hoover Police Department.

