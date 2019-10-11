JEEP WATCH 2019: Jeep that gained fame during Hurricane Dorian to appear at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The red Jeep that became an internet meme after it got stuck near the waters of Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Dorian, will appear at Charlotte Motor Speedway this month.
According to Charlotte Motor Speedway, the jeep’s owners have agreed to display the totaled 4X4 during the Oct. 17-19 Pennzoil AutoFair. The attraction will be parked in front of the speedway’s Victory Lane during the three-day show.
During Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, many took notice of a Jeep stuck in deep beach sand. People watched as the tide rose and waves continued to pull the Jeep closer into the ocean, having many wonder if it would end up in the ocean and also what happened to the owner.
According to the owner, a cousin borrowed the Jeep and drove it onto the beach in the hopes of taking a sunrise video.
Eventually, the cousin got the vehicle stuck and was unable to get help removing it as Dorian quickly caused beach conditions to deteriorate.
The Jeep’s fate quickly went viral across the nation, leading to the creation of a Facebook page for the vehicle, advertisements on Facebook Marketplace and a number of hilarious memes. The abandoned red Jeep was eventually removed from the beach by Myrtle Beach city workers.
The Jeep is also being used to raise money for Dorian victims in the Bahamas with funds going to UNICEF.
