Birmingham Race Course unveils new machines to bring in business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Race Course continues to struggle to make it financially.
“Basically break even at best. I emphasize this at best. The track has been hanging on for the last few years,” Kip Keefer, Executive Director of the Birmingham Racing Commission said.
The Race Course makes more money off bets being placed on the simulcast or their dog races beamed by satellite to other parts of the world.
This week the Birmingham Race Course unveiled 301 new electronic gambling machines. The machines allows gamblers to bet on horse races of the past.
The machines could make a difference.
Tim Yelton , VP AmTote International, the company that makes the machines says patrons can place bets, research information and watch live races for dogs or horses.
After placing the bet is when the customer then realizes what year and what races are being run
“We are trying to do everything we can to attract not only the older customer that has been coming to the races, but also the younger newer technologically advanced customer,” Lewis Benefield, President of the Race Course said.
