Full Court Press: Pompeo backs Trump on Syria, distances from Giuliani

"It's absolutely the case that we understand that if there is a slaughter of the Kurds, or if there's behavior that is inconsistent with what Erdogan has promised President Trump that he will do and how (Erdogan) will engage - in ensuring that he adequately defends his country without presenting undue risk or harm - the president has said very clearly … he will use economic sanctions and all the tools of American diplomatic power to try and convince the Turks that they need to back up from the activity that they engaged in, if they should cross that line," Pompeo said.