FIRST ALERT: Rain possible in West Alabama this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We continue to wait on a strong cold front that will move into Alabama late tonight and into early Saturday morning. We are starting the day with a wide range in temperatures. east Alabama are waking up into the 50s. The rest of Alabama is in the 60s with lower 70s in parts of west Alabama. We will be dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm for west Alabama. Best time to see rain will likely occur after 6 p.m. Storms that moves into Alabama will likely weaken as it pushes to the east. High temperatures today will likely climb into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.