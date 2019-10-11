FIRST ALERT: Rain possible in West Alabama this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We continue to wait on a strong cold front that will move into Alabama late tonight and into early Saturday morning. We are starting the day with a wide range in temperatures. east Alabama are waking up into the 50s. The rest of Alabama is in the 60s with lower 70s in parts of west Alabama. We will be dealing with a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with a 30% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm for west Alabama. Best time to see rain will likely occur after 6 p.m. Storms that moves into Alabama will likely weaken as it pushes to the east. High temperatures today will likely climb into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures should drop into the 50s Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves into Alabama. The front will likely stall in place along I-20, so we will hold onto a partly to mostly cloudy sky. If you are attending the Race for the Cure event Saturday morning, plan on temperatures in the 50s with temperatures slowly climbing into the low 60s at 11 a.m. We can’t rule out a stray shower before noon, but most of us will remain dry thanks to limited moisture. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. It definitely sounds like light jacket weather!
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is watching the stalled front to our south over the weekend. Models are now showing the front lifting to the north and bringing extra moisture with it. We have included a 50% chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening as a plume of moisture develops to our west and moves to the east. With clouds and scattered showers, temperatures could remain cool with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°F.
RAIN CONTINUES: The good news about early next week is that Tuesday into Wednesday is looking promising for increasing rain chances. Another plume of moisture will likely develop and spread into Alabama from the west to the east. Tuesday looks to be our best day to receive some much needed rainfall. It would not surprise me if we end up recording 1-2 inches of rain. The latest models overnight are a little more bullish and hint at rainfall totals greater than 3 inches! If the forecast holds, this could really help our drought situation.
TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, rain will be likely and it should keep us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another round of cool air will move in Wednesday evening dropping our temperatures into the 40s Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday and Friday could remain in the lower 70s.
