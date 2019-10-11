Firefighters travel to bring awareness to breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of firefighters called Pinks heals of central Alabama is a group of firefighters that go around in a pink truck raising awareness for breast cancer.
The firefighters, who all volunteer for the organization, visit cancer patients and do fundraisers for other nonprofits, all while still maintaining their jobs as firefighter.
“October is really crazy for us. I know last year we did like 28 events in the month of October,” one Pink Heals member said.
Don’t forget, Birmingham’s Race For a Cure will take place tomorrow.
