Distracted driving demo for students in Hoover

“We know for a fact that looking back the last couple of years we average nine deaths per day, and a thousand injuries per day due to distracted driving. Honestly, that’s a minimal number. I think more than likely the numbers of both sides are much bigger than that. A lot of the distractions don’t get reported during an accident because the driver doesn’t want to admit that he or she was distracted because they are afraid that that puts them at fault,” Ingram said.