Distracted driving demo for students in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year, AAA holds a demonstration to educate teens about the dangers of distracted driving. According to AAA, it’s the number one cause of car accidents in the United States. Drivers Ed students from Hoover High School got an up-close lesson on those dangers Thursday.
The organization set up a driving course at the Hoover Met. The students drove the vehicle with no distractions and did well. The second time, they were faced with a distraction, mainly with the cell phone in hand. That of course, had a different affect.
The idea of the demonstration is to raise awareness about distracted driving. In 2015 alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were nearly 3,500 deaths in Alabama due to distracted driving.
“We know for a fact that looking back the last couple of years we average nine deaths per day, and a thousand injuries per day due to distracted driving. Honestly, that’s a minimal number. I think more than likely the numbers of both sides are much bigger than that. A lot of the distractions don’t get reported during an accident because the driver doesn’t want to admit that he or she was distracted because they are afraid that that puts them at fault,” Ingram said.
The students also were introduced to a mother who lost her daughter in a car accident while texting. She told the students that texting and driving is indeed an epidemic. And to turn the cell phone off when behind the wheel.
