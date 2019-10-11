5 charged for 2018 double murder in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people have been charged in a 2018 double murder.
Authorities say Michael Council, Lazaro Moran, Lindettia Lynette Lowery, Brandon Lowery and Brittany Bell-Spates are charged with nine counts of capital murder in connection with an incident that happened on May 1, 2018.
The charges stem from the murders of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin, who were killed on Fayette County Road 63 near the city of Carbon Hill.
The five defendants are being held without bond.
