Bystanders rescue person trapped in Pleasant Grove fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A person trapped in a house fire was rescued Thursday night after family members and bystanders jumped into action.
Pleasant Grove Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 500 block of 6th Court after reports of a house fire with a person trapped inside. But when they arrived, the home was fully involved in the fire.
Fortunately, family members and bystanders had already rescued the victim from the home. According to the Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety, the patient was treated by EMS and transported to the UAB Hospital Trauma Center.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
