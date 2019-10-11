Bham PD searching for two men after beauty supply store robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is seeking information to get two would-be robbers off the street.
Wednesday, two men attempted to rob C and C Beauty Supply at 136 6th Avenue SW.
The store clerk forced the men to leave by firing a gun. The clerk says he is still shaken by the encounter, but says he felt he had to act after the robbers forced people in the store to get down on the floor. No one was injured.
Still, Birmingham Police does not advise anyone to exchange gunfire with criminals.
"We want people to understand these are dangerous criminals,” Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police Dept. said.
Now, the Police Dept. is seeking help to capture the robbers
“It’s obvious that these guys are dangerous. They had weapons and were willing to use them," said Williams.
