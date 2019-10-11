Auburn middle schooler surprised when soldier father returns home months early

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn middle school student got a sweet surprise when his active duty father returned home from overseas months earlier than he was supposed to.
Sergeant Evell Rubin was stationed in South Korea and was not expected to return home until March 2020.
Sgt. Rubin was able to return home early after serving overseas for the past two years and surprised his oldest son, Travell, at J.F. Drake Middle School in Auburn.
Watch the tearful reunion in the video below.
