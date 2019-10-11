AAATC: Vegetable soup
Ingredients:
1 quart vegetable stock
2 cups carrots, diced
2 cups onion, diced
2 cups potatoes, diced
2 Tbsp minced garlic
2 cups green beans
1 14 oz can garbanzo beans
1 14 oz can diced tomatoes
1 quart vegetable juice
1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
2 Tbsp olive oil
Directions:
Heat oil in medium size stock pot. Add all vegetables, then add beans and vegetable stock. Then add tomatoes and juice. Let simmer for 20 minutes to an hour. Serve with your favorite bread. This is quick and easy. Enjoy!
