Worlds of Work career expo underway at Shelton State Community College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It won’t take long before some of the kids attending the 2019 Worlds of Work career expo take a career path they learned about here.
Sara Lavender Burkhalter has seen it happen. “I have eighth grade students that came through the first year of WOW. And now they are on the path to become Lavender, Inc. employees, and that’s amazing to see,” said Burkhalter.
Burkhalter co-owns Lavender, Inc., a second generation company specializing in general and electrical construction.
It’s one of several companies represented at Shelton State Community College over the next two days.
Industries including agriculture, construction, utilities are here to show kids jobs they could fill without a four-year college degree. “It’s really interesting and it’s good to learn good things about new careers,” said Angel Smith, an eighth grader attending Northside Middle School.
Students from as far west as Sumter County and as far north as Marion County are just some of the several thousand teenagers who are getting a chance to see what these careers are like and can talk to those making a good living in them.
“They’re learning through WOW that they can go to a community college and have a one or two-year college degree or certificate and get to work or start making high wages,” Burkhalter said.
