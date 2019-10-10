Woman arrested in Pelham, charged with trafficking meth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Shelby County Drug task Force says Lillie Brady was arrested for trafficking meth.
Pelham police say they pulled Brady over and noticed she exhibited suspicious behavior. Her behavior prompted a vehicle search, where they found large amounts of meth.
Brady remains in Shelby County jail tonight.
“We are grateful for our hard-working uniformed officers who keep our community safe. This case is another example of their devotion to duty and their keen eye for criminal activity,” the Captain with Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said.
