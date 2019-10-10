What is Footspeed Birmingham?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Footspeed, in conjunction with WBRC FOX6 News, Lawson State Community College, Raycom Sports and McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola “Classic Friday” is coming to Birmingham October 25 in front of City Hall and Linn Park.
Footspeed is a competition that tests how fast you can run 24 feet (7.3 meters). Two sensors will accurately capture your speed for the designated stretch. There will be a total of 20 participants ,ten male and ten female, but only one male and one female will take home the prize!
Each winner will win $100 per mile per hour ran. So the faster you run, the more money you make! Watch this video for more details on how the competition works.
The deadline to register is October 18th. To register, click here.
