Tuscaloosa PD releases photos of accused sporting good store thieves

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for your help identifying two men accused of stealing from a sporting goods store.
Police responded to University Mall on East McFarland Blvd. on October 7 on a theft report. Officers were informed several subjects entered Hibbett Sports, each removed an armful of clothing from racks, stuffed the clothing in shopping bags and ran from the store without paying.
If you have any information on the identities of the suspects, police ask that you call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.
