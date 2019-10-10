Suspect caught on camera breaking into Birmingham cat cafe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cat cafe in Birmingham was broken into Saturday night, and now we’re getting our first look at surveillance video.
It shows the suspect using something to break through the front door of Gatos and Beans around 9 p.m.
The owner says the trespasser didn’t get away with much, but he scared all the cats that are up for adoption, and he did some major damage.
She says she loves the area, but says her business isn’t the only one that’s been targeted by criminals and says something needs to change.
“I don’t know if it’s police patrol, or the community needs to come together, or the business owners need to come together and try to provide each other some more security,” said Owner Kelli Steward. “I don’t know what the answer is, but it would be nice to feel like I don’t have to worry when I walk away from my front door at night.”
If you recognize the suspect, call police.
There’s also a GoFundMe page set up now to raise money for repairs.
