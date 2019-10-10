Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Elijah Bates!
Elijah is a senior at Sand Rock High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is a class officer, on the AHSAA Student Leadership Committee, FBLA President, SGA Reporter and on the basketball and football teams. He also volunteers with HeadStart, Youth League Sports, and Active Youth group. His hard work and kindness show in all he does.
Elijah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
