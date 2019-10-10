Randi Hildreth is a general assignment reporter for WBRC FOX6 News.
Returning to WBRC is a sweet full circle moment for Randi. She started her journalism career working as a morning producer for Good Day Alabama.
She was born and raised in Georgia but spent many holidays and summers in Alabama during her childhood. She has family in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery.
Randi joins the WBRC FOX6 News team from our sister station, WSFA 12 News in Montgomery. During her time with WSFA, she covered a variety of stories. Randi's most memorable stories include Hurricane Michael coverage, serving as a member of the "Go Team" and providing Hurricane Florence coverage in Wilmington, NC, and interviewing Oprah during her quick visit to the Wiregrass region.
Before transitioning to news, Randi worked as a teacher for the nonprofit Teach for America. For two years, she taught ninth grade English at Wilson High School in Florence, South Carolina.
Randi graduated with honors from the University of Georgia with a degree in Digital and Broadcast Journalism. During her time at UGA, she was a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Pamoja Dance Company, and served as president of her collegiate chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.
When Randi is not working, she loves spending time with her sweet puppy - Grady, staying active through dance or sports, traveling, trying new restaurants, finding the best shopping deals, and spending time with her family and friends.
Randi is always looking for new story ideas, opportunities to connect, and serve the community. Don’t hesitate to contact her on Facebook, tweet her @RandiH_TV, follow her on Instagram @RandiH_TV or email her at rhildreth@wbrc.com.