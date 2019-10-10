Man dies, crashing near railroad tracks after a chase with a Calhoun County deputy

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Calhoun County man died after he crashed during a chase with a deputy.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Wednesday night at 5:00 p.m., a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Hellamanard Rd. in Ohatchee.
This was the third call for service to the house on Wednesday involving Jackie Lee Blackburn.
Deputies took a report earlier in the day that Blackburn assaulted a family member.
Investigators say Blackburn left the house before they got there, and they spent most of the day looking for him.
When the deputy went to the house the third time, Blackburn returned in a car.
As the deputy attempted to detain Blackburn he drove off speeding.
That's when deputies say he crossed a set of railroad tracks and crashed his car.
Deputies attempted first aid until Alexandria and Ohatchee Fire Departments arrived on scene along with Anniston EMS.
Blackburn was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center were he died.
ALEA will complete an investigation.
