Local gun range helps hunters sight in their rifle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bowing and hunting season to opens next week but this weekend professionals will be on hand at Cahaba River Wildlife shooting range to help hunters get ready for rifle season.
Professionals will be on hand to help hunters sight in their gun.
“We are going to have a couple of benches on the hundred yard range set aside. We’re going to have a lunch we are going to assist them in sighting the rifle, talk to them about their firearm if they need assistance...just any level of experience can participate,” said Stuart Goldsby of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
There have been some changes this year in Alabama that will affect deer hunters so make sure to check those out before heading into the woods.
