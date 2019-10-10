JCPenney hiring 150 people in Birmingham area for holiday shopping season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More seasonal jobs will open in the Birmingham area as JCPenney plans to hire 150 employees.
JCPenney needs to fill spots for a variety of store positions.
Available customer service and support positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.
The stores are hosting a National Hiring Day event Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 2-8 p.m.
During the event, management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.