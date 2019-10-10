Hundreds gather in Birmingham for inaugural Le Diner En Blanc

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of people, dressed in all white, came together Saturday in downtown Birmingham to celebrate culture, the arts and international extravagance at the inaugural Le Diner En Blanc-Birmingham.
Organizer Jasmin Allen said the posh event drew More than 900 people from all over the south east.
"We have guests from Nashville, Jacksonville, Florida and we have tons of guests from Atlanta,” said Allen.
Chastity Stevenson Westry of Hoover was a party favorite donning a large flower headpiece and sparkling gown with a white cape.
“This is a fabulous idea,” exclaimed Westry “I’ve followed it as it has gone from city to city and the fact that it’s here in Birmingham, we’re just ecstatic about it."
The “chic picnic” was created in Paris in 1988. The idea calls participants to dress up in all white, meet in a public place- bringing their own table, chairs, and food, then eating and dancing the night away. Cierra Belser and Pamela McTier traveled from Sylacauga to get in on the festivities.
“It a beautiful night," said Belser. “It’s beautiful to see the city out in their best white attire. It’s a beautiful event.”
Allen was in awe of the dedication of participants. Along with bringing their own accommodations and gourmet three-course meals, many participants also brought along elaborate table settings.
"Everything looks fantastic,” said Allen. She said she wanted to show Birmingham in a new light and hoped to make the event bigger and better next year.
“Le Diner En Blanc happens on six different continents, 30 different countries, and 88 cities around the world. This is a unique experience,” exclaimed Allen.
Connect with Diner En Blanc- Birmingham here. https://www.facebook.com/DinerEnBlanc.Birmingham/
