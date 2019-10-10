Horse found in McCalla, Tuscaloosa sheriff’s deputies want to return it home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs to the public’s help to locate the owner of a horse.
Deputies said a homeowner found a horse in his yard over the weekend in McCalla. He called authorities who picked it up from Pleasant Grove Road Monday. They’ve named him “Hank” and are caring for him until its owner is identified.
“He needs to be back home with the people who love him. He’s a good horse. He’s been well taken care of. We can tell that. He just needs to be back at his place,” deputy Martha Hocutt said.
Anyone with information on who owns the horse can contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department at (205)464-8672.
