FIRST ALERT: Blast of cooler air moves in Saturday

FIRST ALERT: Clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. We have a 30 percent chance for scattered showers and storms in West Alabama Friday evening. We can’t rule out a strong storm developing Friday evening, but we are not expecting widespread issues thanks to limited moisture. The main front will move through Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning producing showers and breezy conditions. It is very likely that temperatures will fall significantly behind the front cooling us down into the 50s Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely struggle to reach 70°F Saturday afternoon. It might feel cold to a few people when you compare the heat we saw last week!