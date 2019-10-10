FIRST ALERT: Blast of cooler air moves in Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are a little warmer this morning with temperatures mostly in the 60s. We are waiting on a powerful cold front that will move into Alabama tomorrow night into Saturday. Behind the front, we are seeing a big drop in temperatures for parts of the Rockies. Locally, we can’t rule out a few showers in West Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances around 10-20 percent. Majority of us will remain dry this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s today. Our average high for October 10th is 77°F.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds are expected to increase Friday afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. We have a 30 percent chance for scattered showers and storms in West Alabama Friday evening. We can’t rule out a strong storm developing Friday evening, but we are not expecting widespread issues thanks to limited moisture. The main front will move through Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning producing showers and breezy conditions. It is very likely that temperatures will fall significantly behind the front cooling us down into the 50s Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely struggle to reach 70°F Saturday afternoon. It might feel cold to a few people when you compare the heat we saw last week!
SUNDAY: The latest models are hinting at moisture returning across our area as the cold front stalls across the Southeast. If moisture does increase, temperatures will trend slightly warmer Sunday morning with most of us in the lower 50s. If moisture does not return, we’ll likely drop into the mid to upper 40s. For now, I’m leaning with lows in the lower 50s with pockets of upper 40s to our north. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Best time to see rain Sunday will be in the afternoon and evening.
NEXT BIG THING: Our best rain chance over the next seven days may occur Tuesday as moisture continues to increase across the Southeast. We are hoping this system could help our drought conditions. A steady stream of moisture could give us a soaking rain, but the models continue to show different solutions. We’ll fine tune this forecast over the weekend. I’m hoping it trends wet. We could really use the rainfall! The latest model runs are showing rainfall totals around 0.5″ to 1.5″.
MORE COOL AIR: Behind the rain Tuesday, we’ll likely see another cold front move through producing cooler temperatures. Lows could drop into the 40s with highs in the 70s next Wednesday and Thursday.
