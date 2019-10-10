City of Birmingham opens sealed boxes to get special election data packs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We're just now getting the final count from Tuesday night's special election in Birmingham.
Some votes hadn’t been tallied until Wednesday afternoon, almost 24 hours after polls closed.
The election results haven't changed, but it was a mistake that the city says they've corrected.
Three different polling places mistakenly put data packs with election results on them into sealed boxes.
It took a court order to get those boxes unsealed so the city clerk could count the remaining votes to get the final tallies in last night's special election.
Birmingham's City Clerk Lee Frazier says this is pretty rare.
“No, it’s not a common mistake,” said Frazier. “It’s something I’ll have to look at with my workers and see what else took place in the box. We evaluate each box at each election. We’ll make a decision on whether we’ll put those workers back in the same place, but again, that’s not my final decision, that’s up to the election commission.”
The data packs are used to store counted votes on the voting machines.
The city says the packs should have been returned to the City Clerk outside of those boxes.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.