Bus driver dies after crash in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (AP/WALA) - A Mobile County school bus driver has died after a Thursday morning accident.
Mobile County school officials tell news outlets the wreck happened Thursday morning near I-65 at U.S. 45.
Photos show a crumpled yellow bus lying on its roof on the side of a road.
Authorities have not released the person’s name.
School spokeswoman Rena Phillips says the driver had just taken students to school when the accident happened.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
