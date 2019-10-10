A Birmingham store clerk fires back at robbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police hope this robbery video will help them catch two masked suspects. A store clerk fired at them during the robbery.
Detectives say the two people walked into C&C Beauty Supply at 136 6th Avenue Southwest Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 6:36 p.m. They both handguns.
Officers say when the masked men pointed their guns and asked for money the store clerk fired his own gun at them.
The two suspects returned fire as they ran from the store.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
If you know anything about the suspects call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.